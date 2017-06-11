Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Coach, Gernot Rohr Reacts To Super Eagles’ Defeat

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Football, South Africa, Sports | 0 comments

Following the Nigerian team’s loss against the South African side on Saturday in a match which ended 2-0, the Nigerian coach, Gernot Rohr has insisted on his high confidence in the team. Recall that the coach during the match replaced Kenneth Omeruo with Chidozie Awaziem while keeping Ahmed Musa on the bench for Moses Simon.…

