Nigerian coaches drum support for Super Eagles

Nigeria Football Coaches Association has challenged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to go all out for total victory against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo.

The President of the Association, Isa Ladan Bosso said the team had the best preparation for the game and have no reason not to overcome their opponents.

Bosso commended Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Association (NFF) board for organizing friendly matches for the team despite meager fund at their disposal. The Super Eagles played Corsica senior national team and Togo in the warm matches.

The El Kanemi Warriors manager believes that the Super Eagles have quality players that can deliver against South Africa.

“It is very important to get victory in our first game so as to boost the team’s confidence. I want to commend the leadership of the NFF under Amaju Pinnick for their initiative to organize quality friendly matches for the team before the match. I believe the coaching crew would have used the friendly games to understand the team better. I have no doubt in my mind that the Super Eagles will beat South Africa today. What they need now is total concentration and commitment. Our prayers are with the team. And I want to urge Nigerians to come out en mass to support the team on Saturday,” Bosso said

