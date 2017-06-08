Nigerian Couple’s Controversial Pre-Wedding Photos Causes Commotion on Social Media | Photo – Information Nigeria
Nigerian Couple's Controversial Pre-Wedding Photos Causes Commotion on Social Media | Photo
People are talking about a controversial pre-wedding post in which a man was seen in a doggy style pose with his woman. A couple have set social media abuzz after a photo showing them in doggy style pose for their pre-wedding shot surfaced online.
