Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian doctor banned in UK for bombarding patient with love messages

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian doctor based in the UK who bombarded one of his female patients with romantic messages and sent flowers to her home has been suspended for 12 months. Dr Chizoba Christopher Uzoh, who worked as a locum GP at Murdishaw Health Centre in Runcorn, told the harassed woman: “I’ve been feeling like a school […]

The post Nigerian doctor banned in UK for bombarding patient with love messages appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.