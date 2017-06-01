Nigerian doctor banned in UK for love advances

The 40-years-old Nigerian medical doctor accused of pestering his patient with love advances has been banned from practice in the UK for one year.

The Mailonline reports that Dr Chris Uzoh, the obsessive doctor had flooded a terrified patient with chat-up texts and tried to woo her with flowers.

Dr Uzoh, from Cheshire, sent her text messages after getting her number from her medical records.

The family doctor also bragged about being a ‘good-looking guy’ and spent six weeks pestering the woman to try and get a date and told her that he had ‘huge earning potential’.

He also claimed to be ‘the best in his medical school’ as well as having written ‘several well cited scientific publications’.

The General Practitioner from Great Sankey, near Warrington, Cheshire, also sent her 20 text messages.

Within 30 minutes of the appointment finishing, he texted her saying: ‘Sorry for this text message but I saw you and liked you and thought we could go on a date on the future.

‘I am single and looking for a serious relationship and not intending to mess about,’ one of the messages said.

He also left the patient a voice mail saying he wanted to ‘hear her voice before he went to work’.

Dr Uzoh later sent her another text saying: ‘I’ve been feeling like a schoolboy meeting a girl he fancied for the first time. I haven’t felt this way in a while.’

Later the woman received a card and flowers at her home along with a further message from Uzoh adding: ‘I wonder how else I would have met you if not this way.

‘My heart is pure, I care, I hope it would be possible to make you mine some day.’

The unnamed patient, who lived alone urged, Uzoh to stop pestering her but he pressed on with his chat-up lines saying: ‘I was trying to be romantic – I did not mean to be creepy. I was excited about you.’

‘How is it possible that a good looking guy who is a doctor, who has a job with huge earning potential, who was the best graduating doctor in his medical school, who started out as a urological surgeon with several well-cited scientific publications, who thinks you beautiful and special, who wants you – and you wouldn’t give him a chance? I’ve been in a Toronto and I couldn’t stop thinking about you,’ he said in another message.

The patient eventually complained to Uzoh’s colleagues at the Murdishaw Health Centre in Runcorn and he was reported to the General Medical Council.

The father of two has since quit the UK and is now working in Toronto, Canada.

At the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester, Uzoh was suspended from practise in Britain for 12 months after he was found guilty of misconduct.

The incidents began between March and May last year when the woman was booked in for an appointment with Uzoh after complaining of abdominal pain.

‘I was really shocked to get that initial message from him because I trusted him as a doctor.

‘If I got that message now there is no way I would respond. I was in a difficult position particularly at that point so seeing him taking an interest was a nice thing.

‘The next morning I woke up and there was a further text message and voicemail message.

‘I remember I was doing my make-up and getting ready for work and I saw that he was calling but I didn’t want to pick up. He left a message saying: ‘Hi, I just wanted to hear your voice before I start my day’.

‘Everyday I looked at my phone there was something from him whether it be a text message, missed call or a voicemail message.

‘As soon as I knew the flowers had been sent I knew that they would be from Dr Uzoh – there weren’t many people who knew my address at the time.

“You’re being too full on – I’ve only met you once and I was your patient!’” she said.

The post Nigerian doctor banned in UK for love advances appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

