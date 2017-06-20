Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Entertainer Risks Life Imprisonment Over Alleged R*pe of 20-year-old Student in Lagos

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

  The operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, have arraigned a Lagos-based entertainer, before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in the Ebute Meta area of the state for r*ping and assaulting his female friend. A 38-year-old entertainer, Christopher Agboro, on Monday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with defiling and assaulting …

