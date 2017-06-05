Nigerian former health minister Babatunde Osotimehin is dead

The Executive Director of the United Nations Populations Fund, UNFPA, Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead. The former health minister and former head of Nigeria’s aids agency, NACA, died in the early hours of Monday according to sources close to him. Born February 6, 1949, the 68-year-old was also a former Provost of the College of Medicine at […]

The post Nigerian former health minister Babatunde Osotimehin is dead appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

