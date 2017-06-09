Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NIGERIAN GOLFERS CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN GOLF DAY

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Ladies Golfers have joined the rest of the world to mark the Inaugural women’s Golf Day which was first of its kind. In the activities to mark the day by the Nigeria Golf Federation and Ladies Golf Association Of Nigeria, a four hour unique event was observed in line with over 750 Clubs, the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.