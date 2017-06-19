Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian government, police too big, must be trimmed – Ekweremadu

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, says Nigerian Government must be trimmed so that it can function effectively. He also called for the decentralisation of the Police and establishment of State Police. Ekweremadu spoke in a chat with newsmen on Monday. His words: “We believe that the Federal Governemnt as presently constituted is too […]

Nigerian government, police too big, must be trimmed – Ekweremadu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.