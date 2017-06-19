Nigerian government unveils $300m home scheme

The Federal Government has unveiled a $300 million World Bank loan facility to support new housing scheme known as the National Housing Finance Programme (NHFP). According to the Deputy Director, Other Financial Institutions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Adedeji Adesemoye, the sceme is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) programme, designed to improve […]

