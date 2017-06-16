Nigerian Guy to Wed His Longtime Classmate, Take their Pre-Wedding Photos to Classroom

A soon-to-be wedded couple had to go back to the classroom to take their pre-wedding pictures ahead of their wedding. The man is set to marry his longtime classmate whom he met during their school days. The picture concept has been heavily applauded online as it created a feeling of nostalgia. See their beautiful pre-wedding …

The post Nigerian Guy to Wed His Longtime Classmate, Take their Pre-Wedding Photos to Classroom appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

