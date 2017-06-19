Nigerian hackers steal $3b worldwide

Nigerian hackers and cyber criminals are being accused of masterminding a grand theft of information and money running into billions of dollars, worldwide. ￼ According to experts, the Nigerians are able to carry out the heist by sending phishing emails to commercial organizations and industrial enterprises, which they later steal dry.￼ The FBI estimates that […]

