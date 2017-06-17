”Nigerian Judiciary Has Been Raped Without Condom” – Nnamdi Kanu’s Sister Blows Hot, Reveals How Uwazuruike Kidnapped Kanu

Princess Chinwe Kanu is the younger sister of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. According to her, she fought through thick and thin during her brother’s incarceration to get him released. In this interview with OKEY SAMPSON, she spoke about her brother’s release from detention, how the founder of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra/Biafra Independent Movement (MASSOB/BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike allegedly kidnapped and could have killed her brother if not for the family’s prompt intervention. She also said that Nnamdi would have preferred to rot in prison if Uwazuruike were to be the only person to facilitate his freedom.

Your brother, Nnamdi Kanu has been released from detention, how do you think he will be feeling by now?

I don’t think he is feeling better, he is not very okay at the moment because of the barbaric and demonic condition that was given to him in terms of his bail, which is outrageous, and it’s obnoxious to be precise.

Are you happy that he was granted bail in the first place?

I am, but the conditions attached to the bail are terrible, and unheard of. I’m equally happy to God he overcame those stringent conditions and of course, they had no choice than to grant him bail because one, he’s just a prisoner of conscience, he is a freedom fighter, he did nothing wrong by asking for the sovereignty of the Biafran nation. According to the UN charter, he did absolutely nothing to them, they are just indicting him for nothing.

Since you said Nnamdi did nothing wrong, are you also saying it is wrong for the Federal Government to continue his trial?

Yes, it is wrong because if you ask for my candid opinion, I would have said his lawyer would have sued the Nigerian Government for variation of the bail conditions because a competent court in Abuja had granted him bail unconditionally three times and (President Muhammadu) Buhari never obeyed these court orders. What I’m trying to say in effect is that the Nigerian judiciary has been raped without condom, no apology, that’s what I’m trying to say.

Are you happy about the role played by some people in your brother’s release?

I will say yes, that I’m happy about the role played by some people in seeing that my brother was released from detention. I will at the same time say I’m not happy that some people who ought to have shown interest did not. I want to thank some senators from the South East for coming out; also the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and Chief Femi Fani- Kayode for all their efforts. In fact, the two men stood in solidarity with my brother, the leader of IPOB and the Emetumba ‘hu Dike (a hero comes out when a nation is terrorized), that’s what I call him because he is worthy of emulation. I want to tell them that the Kanus appreciate all their efforts. On the other side, I am not happy that T.A Orji did not come to sign the bail bond, I don’t know what his problem is. I don’t want to say it is out of cowardice, but whatever it is, he has to let the people know.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not a politician, the bail condition they gave to him, N300m surety or whatever, he has never been a minister in Nigeria, he never contested any election nor embezzled the funds of the masses so I don’t know where they expect him to get that kind of money from. May be it could be as a result of the recession Nigeria as a nation is going through presently, maybe they need money and they believe IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu could be of assistance.

You are Nnamdi’s younger sister, with his release from detention, how supportive are you of him and the struggle for Biafra?

Yes, the youngest so to speak. I will do everything within my reach to uphold Nnamdi Kanu because I have said it several times and I will still maintain it, onurube nwanne agbala oso (who hears his brother’s cry should not run away) is not a slogan; onye aghala nwanne ya (be your brother’s keeper) is not a slogan, it is our culture and tradition, it is inborn in us. We are going back to our origin and that is what Nnamdi Kanu represents.

He represents the dead, the unborn, the living and Nnamdi Kanu represents Biafra as well. His case is a prophecy of over 400 years ago that a prince shall rise from the East, he has risen and there is no going back. Nnamdi Kanu cannot be another Uwazuruike or another Ifeajuna.

The other time, you accused the MASSOB founder, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike of being behind your brother’s travails. Rumours have it that the same Uwazuruike played a role in Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom, what’s your reaction?

It cannot be possible for Ralph Uwazuruike to have a hand in Nnamdi Kanu’s release because one, Uwazuruike has declared himself an enemy of IPOB and Biafra. Uwazuruike kidnapped my brother, it’s not news any more, it is a fact. If Abia State DSS keeps records, they will go back to their record and know that a complaint was lodged to them when Uwazuruike kidnapped my brother some years back and made every effort to kill him. But we made frantic efforts and at the end of the day, he was released; but before then, he was battered. Oh! God I don’t want to remember that because it will make me to cry.

What I’m saying in effect is that one million of Uwazuruike cannot release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Instead of Uwazuruike to have a hand in his release, Nnamdi Kanu will prefer to remain in prison for life because he has name and honour.

