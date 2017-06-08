Nigerian Lady Becomes First Black PhD holder in Biomedical Engineering from Canadian University | Read her Inspiring Story

Adeola, a Physics graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) is the first black person to bag a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada. In her Facebook post, she narrated how she stood strong against all odds to get to this stage where she is immensely proud of herself. She explained how […]

The post Nigerian Lady Becomes First Black PhD holder in Biomedical Engineering from Canadian University | Read her Inspiring Story appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

