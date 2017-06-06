“Nigerian Men Are Not Husband Material….” – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
“Nigerian Men Are Not Husband Material….”
Information Nigeria
Kenyan Big Girl, Huddah Monroe has declared all Nigerians not husband material.. She did so while responding to a fans comment. The fan begged her to marry a Nigerian man so she can enjoy all the goodies that comes with being the wife of a Nigerian …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!