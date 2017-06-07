Nigerian Model Demands N97 Million From Bank For Using Her Photo Without Authorization

A Nigerian model based in the United States of America, Nneoma Anosike, has filed an action against Wema Bank PLC before a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court for allegedly using her photos for commercial purposes without authorization. Ms. Anosike, 22, sued the bank through her father, Frank Anosike, who doubles as her lawyer, …

