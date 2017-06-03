Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian musician, Dammy Krane reacts to his arrest in US

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, born Oyindamola Emmanuel, who was allegedly arrested in Miami, U.S for credit card fraud, has said that this is the time he will know his true friends. In a post he shared via his twitter handle, @ENTERKRANER, the singer told his 215,000 followers that, “In weird situations like this, you go […]

Nigerian musician, Dammy Krane reacts to his arrest in US

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.