Nigerian Navy begins investigation into clash with Police Force in Calabar

Following the clash between the Nigerian Navy and men of the Nigerian Police force, the director Nigerian of Information, Nigerian Navy , Navy Captain Suleman Dahun, on Wednesday, said investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the ugly incidence between the Navy and Police in Calabar. This was made known in a telephone interview …

