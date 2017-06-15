Nigerian Navy releases major appointment, postings of senior officers

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has approved a major re-organisation of the upper echelons of the Nigerian Navy.

In a major posting of senior officers, 21 Rear Admirals were affected. The new Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command is Rear Admiral SAG Abbah, formerly Navy Secretary while Rear Admiral VO Adedipe, formerly Deputy Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, moves to Eastern Naval Command as Flag Officer Commanding. Rear Admiral PA Onaji, formerly Fleet Commander Eastern Fleet, has been appointed Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, while Rear Admiral OF Ofodile, formerly Chief Staff Officer Eastern Naval Command is now Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command.

Furthermore, Rear Admiral AB Al-Hassan, formerly Director Project Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, is the new Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command. Rear Admiral SMD Usman, formerly Chief Staff Officer Logistics Command moves to Naval Headquarters as Director Project Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate. Rear Admiral HA Babalola retains his appointment as Chief of Policy and Plans Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral JO Oluwole, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command resumes at Naval Headquarters as Chief of Logistics.

The reshufflement also affected Rear Admiral AA Osinowo, formerly Chief of Training and Operations Naval Headquarters, who is now the Commandant National Defence College, while Rear Admiral FD Bobai, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, moves to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Training and Operations. Rear Admiral BEE Ibe-Enwo, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, resumes at the Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Standards and Safety, while Rear Admiral IO Mohammed, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, is now appointed Deputy Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji. Rear Admiral T Dick, formerly Chief of Logistics has been reappointed Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral MA Emuekpere, formerly Director of Naval Intelligence is now Chief Staff Officer Western Naval Command. Rear Admiral NP Aliyu, formerly Chief Staff Officer Naval Training Command moves to DIA as Director of Logistics, while Rear Admiral SI Enoch, formerly Chief Staff Officer Central Naval Command, has been appointed Director of Search and Rescue at the Defence Headquarters.

Rear Admiral MM Kadiri, formerly Commandant Naval War College, is now the Navy Secretary, while Rear Admiral TC Udofia, formerly Chief Staff Officer Western Naval Command, resumes as Commandant Naval War College. Rear Admiral OH Ngalabak, formerly Fleet Commander Central Fleet, has been appointed Director of Operations Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral FF Ogu, formerly Director Manning Naval Headquarters, resumes as Chief Staff Officer Central Naval Command. Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, formerly Director of Search and Rescue Defence Headquarters, resumes as Chief Staff Officer Naval Training Command.

In view of the importance of this information, you are please requested to disseminate for general public awareness.

