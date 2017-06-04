Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Sunday morning

Good morning! Here’s today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers 1. The Zinedine Zidane-led Real Madrid Football Club, last night won the European Champions League for the 12th time. Saturday’s victory made the Los Blancos the first club to win the trophy back-to-back. 2. Justice Adeniyi Ademola of an Abuja Federal High Court has been recalled by […]

