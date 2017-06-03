Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian physiotherapist faces US deportation for abusing child on camera

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

A petition has been filed at the United States of America (USA) Department of Homeland Security seeking the deportation of a Nigerian ‘professional physiotherapist’, Anthonia Bisola Abayomi-Ojo who was caught on camera manhandling a child suffering from cerebral palsy in Lagos on June 2016. During the abuse that lasted about an hour, she ignored the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

