Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Bans ‘Unapproved’ Government Agencies From Operating At Seaports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has banned all unapproved government agencies from operating at the seaports.

The order was issued by the NPA’s Managing Director (MD), Hadiza Bala Usman, who said it was in line with the executive order by the Federal Government.

The MD further stated that only seven agencies have been endorsed even as she urged the unapproved ones to leave the ports.

Usman listed the approved agencies to include the NPA, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Ports Health.

“Other agencies that are not on the list cannot operate inside the port, but could base their operations outside and interact with the approved agencies. “These agencies are aware that they had always been operating at the ports outside the necessary approvals,” she said.

According to the NPA boss, over 14 government agencies had before now, operated inside the ports causing a clash of interest. This had resulted in touting, bribery and corruption.

Usman explained that the NPA already has its portal and is working to establish a “ports community system” through which the stakeholders and agencies would interact. He said the system would be ready in the next one month.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the Controller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ahmeed Ali, said the order would bring changes in the port processes and enhance the ease of doing business.

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo had issued the executive order on May 18, 2017.

