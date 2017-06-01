Nigerian refugees in Cameroon allege abandonment by govt – Vanguard
Nigerian refugees in Cameroon allege abandonment by govt
Vanguard
ABUJA—Tens of thousands of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon have decried their living conditions in camps in Cameroon, lamenting that the federal government has abandoned them. The refugees said they would rather return home to engage in economic …
