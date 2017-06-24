Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian senior lawyer striped of SAN title

Posted on Jun 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A senior lawyer, B.I Nwofor has been striped of his Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, title by Nigeria’s Legal Practitioners Privilege committee. The decision was taken at the committee’s 126th general meeting held on June 22 and was contained in a letter from the privileges committee signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, […]

Nigerian senior lawyer striped of SAN title

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.