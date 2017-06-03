Nigerian singer arrested for fraud in U. S

Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Emmanuel, also known as Dammy Krane, has been reportedly arrested in Miami, United States for credit card fraud.

Reports said the singer who is currently based in the U.S, was arrested on Friday.

He is currently behind bars pending when he fulfills the bail requirements.

The singer was arrested for card fraud, identity fraud (named as Johnson Hunga) and theft (armed and conspiracy).

NAN

