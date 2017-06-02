Nigerian singer Dammy Krane arrested in U.S

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane (Oyindamola Emmanuel), has been allegedly arrested in Miami, U.S for credit card fraud.

According to online reports, the singer who is currently based in the U.S, was booked on Friday.

He is currently behind bars pending when he meets up with the bail requirements.

Acording to derails on his mugshot from online reports, the singer was arrested for card fraud, identity fraud (named as Johnson Hunga) and theft (armed and conspiracy)

Krane signed under Hypertek music has a number of hits to his credit and has enjoyed fame in the industry.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

