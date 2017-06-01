Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian soldier killed by unknown group in Darfur – Vanguard

Nigerian soldier killed by unknown group in Darfur
A Nigerian peacekeeper serving with the African Union-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) has been killed in Darfur, the UNAMID said said on Thursday. UNAMID, in a statement said the Nigerian soldier was killed by an unidentified group in a …
