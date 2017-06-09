Nigerian Soldier Sentenced To Death For Killing A Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist

A Nigerian soldier has been sentenced to death for alleged murder of a suspected Boko Haram terrorist.

Lance Corporal Hilary Joel, who was convicted for the murder of a suspected Boko Haram terrorist in Damboa, was sentenced to death, the Nigerian Army said in a statement issued on Friday, June 9, 2017.

The General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at 7 Division, Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, Borno State also concluded the cases of four other soldiers accused of violating human rights and other operational offences under Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Olusegun Adeniyi, a brigadier general, presided over the court, said the statement issued by the spokesperson of the division, Kingsley Samuel, a lieutenant colonel.

Chima Samuel, a private, was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for aiding and abetting the murder of a minor, Yakubu Isah, in Maiduguri.

A trooper, Sunday Ogwuche, was convicted and sentenced to two years and five years imprisonment for stealing and unlawful possession of firearms.

Samuel Balanga, a sergeant, had his rank reduced to a private by the court for desertion and other miscellaneous offenses.

Aliu Audu, a corporal, who was charged with assault, had his rank reduced to a private.

In the statement, it was learnt that the representative of the National Human Rights Commission present in court, Barr Jumai Usman Mshelia, who is the Commission Acting Zonal Coordinator in Borno State, commended the Nigerian Army for the transparency in the trial of the accused soldiers.

She was said to have expressed delight that the Nigerian Army had shown that it is a disciplined organisation.

