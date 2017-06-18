Nigerian Troops Arrest Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko in Bauchi

Troops of 33 Brigade of Nigeria Army, yesterday, arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Aliyu Ahmed, alias Aliko; in Bauchi State, while their counterparts of Bravo Company, 120 Battalion intercepted four child traffickers and 19 underage children in Yobe.

In a statement, Army Spokesman, Brig.Gen. Sani Usman, disclosed that Aliko was arrested following a tip-off in Yuga village in Toro Local council of Bauchi State where he has been hiding, noting that he was found in possession of one single barrel gun and one Dane gun.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed that he actively participated in several Boko Haram terrorists attacks and also owned an AK-47 Rifle, which got lost during one of the attacks they carried out in 2016,” Usman said.

He added that the four traffickers were arrested at Katarko, while conveying the 19 children from Potiskum to Garin Tuwo, Bungai and Buni Yadi in Gujba Local council of Yobe and Galarabala in Biu Local council of Borno State.

“Both the suspected traffickers and their victims have been moved to the Brigade Headquarters for transfer to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons,” the army spokesman stated.

