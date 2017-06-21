Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Troops Arrives Taraba State To Flush Out Fulani Mambilla Militia (Photos)

Posted on Jun 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the recent attacks by Mambilla militia group on the Fulanis in Sardauna local government areas, Taraba State, more military reinforcement of battle ready soldiers have arrived Gembu town.
The military troops led by Brigadier B.A. Muhammad, are reportedly set to receive a fighter jet from Yola air force base in order to curb the activities of the militiamen.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Nigerian Troops Arrives Taraba State To Flush Out Fulani Mambilla Militia (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.