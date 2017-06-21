Nigerian Troops Arrives Taraba State To Flush Out Fulani Mambilla Militia (Photos)

Following the recent attacks by Mambilla militia group on the Fulanis in Sardauna local government areas, Taraba State, more military reinforcement of battle ready soldiers have arrived Gembu town.

The military troops led by Brigadier B.A. Muhammad, are reportedly set to receive a fighter jet from Yola air force base in order to curb the activities of the militiamen.

