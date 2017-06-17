Nigerian undergraduate declared wanted for stealing aunt’s N4.8m jewelry and N120k

The Police have declared a Nigerian undergraduate, Oluomachi Doris Nwoke, a 300 Level Environmental Science student of the National Open University, Nigeria, with the Matric Number – NOU143739530 wanted, for reportedly stealing her aunt’s jewelry valued at N4.8m and withdrawing the sum of N120,000 from her account, before running away on the 8th of June […]

