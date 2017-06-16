Nigerian Woman Celebrates 28th Birthday With Nude Photo that Broke the Internet! – The Olisa Blogazine
|
The Olisa Blogazine
|
Nigerian Woman Celebrates 28th Birthday With Nude Photo that Broke the Internet!
The Olisa Blogazine
Nelly Sylva has caused quite a stir after she stripped naked for her 28th birthday celebration. Writing on her Facebook recently, the Madonna University graduate said she had promised to shock everyone around her with by embracing the person she always …
Unbelievable:Nigerian lady celebrates birthday with nude pictures
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!