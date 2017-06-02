Nigerians Cannot Pick 2 or 3 Cases & Conclude That Buhari’s Government Is A Government Of Impunity – Li Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has given reasons why the President Muhammadu Buhari-Federal Government is flouting court orders regarding some high profile cases.

Featuring on Osasu Show, the Minister said the government flouts court orders in the interest of national security.

Responding to a question on why former National Security Adviser, Dasuki Sambo(rtd) and Ibrahim El-Zakzaky have continued to remain in detention, Mohammed said the judiciary does not have the entire picture on the cases.

Mohammed said, “Every government will balance national security with human rights; every country in the world. It is the level of the balancing.

“As a government, I will balance national security against human rights; and then I will take a decision. Because there is security, there is stability, that the courts also exist.

“What I am saying (is) that the court has ruled but the court does not have the entire picture when it comes to national security. I am a lawyer too, therefore I have utmost respect for the judiciary”.

The Minister stressed that Nigerians cannot pick one or two cases and conclude that the Buhari government is a government of impunity.

“You cant pick two, three cases which bother on national security to condemn a whole government and say this government is a government of impunity.

“How many cases are determined daily in Nigeria? I still say every government has that right to balance national security”, he said.

Both Dasuki and El-Zakzaky have continued to lanquish in custody despite several court ruling ordering their release.

The post Nigerians Cannot Pick 2 or 3 Cases & Conclude That Buhari’s Government Is A Government Of Impunity – Li Mohammed appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

