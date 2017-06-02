Nigerians consume 20bn sticks of cigarettes annually – FG

AS NIGERIA marked the 2017 World No Tobacco Day, Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has disclosed that the federal government would prohibit the sale and advertising tobacco in public places in the country. Adewole said this yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing to commemorate the 2017 World No Tobacco Day with the theme […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

