Nigerians consume 20bn sticks of cigarettes annually – FG

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

AS NIGERIA marked the 2017 World No Tobacco Day, Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has disclosed that the federal government would prohibit the sale and advertising tobacco in public places in the country. Adewole said this yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing to commemorate the 2017 World No Tobacco Day with the theme […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

