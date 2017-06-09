Nigerians give 8th National Assembly pass mark

As the National Assembly (NASS) celebrates its second year, some Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory have scored the assembly high in its work.

Many said in interviews with the Newsmen in Abuja on Friday that in spite of the leadership challenges that plagued the assembly at the beginning, its actions had been commendable.

The speakers listed some of the achievements of National Assembly as the passage of Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), publication of its annual budget as well as campaign for patronage for made in Nigeria goods.

They also noted that the 8th Senate had passed 96 bills compared to the 7th Senate’s passage of 28 bills in two years, 6th Senate’s 23 bills and 5th Senate’s 65 bills.

The 8th Senate has cleared 72 petitions in two years compared to the 7th Senate’s six petitions: 6th Senate’s six and the 5th Senate’s which record is unknown, the respondents added.

Mr Okechukwu Ibekwe a journalist, said that the 8th National Assembly had done a great job in its legislative activities with the passage of 96 bills by the Senate and more than 120 bills by the House of Representatives in two years.

“Many of these bills we know came in this second year, as we are aware, the first year of the National Assembly was marred with leadership tussle in the Senate and budget padding allegation in the House of Representatives.

“However, the 8th Assembly still has much to do in the area of administration: I will rate the 8th Assembly 70 per cent,” he said.

Mr Ahmed Momoh commended the Senate, especially for overcoming its leadership challenges.

He said that the manner in which the activities of the Senate went on even in the face of the challenges was commendable.

He, however, criticised the assembly for delays in passing the national budget.

“This is the first NASS that has delayed so much in passing budget starting from 2016.

“The delay is because of the suspicion on the part of the politicians who won the leadership and those who lost, so sabotage is at its peak even when they seem to be settling,’’ Momoh said.

“Saraki and Dogara led National Assembly, despite all odds have made certain impact:

“In the past one year they have stabilised, there is peace: for the first time the two chambers are working harmoniously.

“They have been able to forge unity in spite of the odds occasioned by the leadership tussle.

“They broke the jinx of the PIB even though it is not yet a law.

“Despite challenges faced by the leadership of the Senate, especially the legislative functions of the National Assembly, seem not to have been affected as bills and motions have been passed promptly.

“I will score them 80 per cent for doing well in the face of daunting challenges,” he said.

Mrs Shade Badebo, a civil servant, said the 8th Senate particularly wasted its first year in leadership tussles and litigation.

She said, however, that they had been able to make up in the second year in the performance of their duties.

“I think they are now coming up to their legislative responsibility, the first year was wasted to politicking.

“Even though the minority has a significant number of members, their role as opposition especially on critical National issues, has weighed down the National Assembly.

“Most significant in the last one year is the opening up of activities in the legislature by way of using ICT to publicise their activities.

“The passage of the PIGB and the passage of the 2017 budget is also a significant achievement, especially where the 2016 budget was marred by padding controversies.

“Also the campaign by the National Assembly on patronising locally manufactured goods (Made in Nigeria goods) has been massive and commendable.

“But they must lead more by examples, they should buy made in Nigeria cars, rice and other goods and they must be seen to be doing so to serve as an example to all other Nigerians.

“In all, I will score the National Assembly 60 per cent,” she said.

A business man Lawrence Aniere commended the National Assembly for its focus on prioritising patronage of made in Nigeria good.

He said such poise, if followed with sincerity and selflessness, would boost the business environment of Nigeria and grow its economy.

“The 8th assembly started on a roll, political betrayals and intrigues: Two years down the line the ship seems to have sailed on with so much infighting.

“Unsettled still but not totally ruffled, more to be done yet a lot already achieved.

“Greed as we all know has been the bane of the Senate, exorbitant prices of clothing, feeding and house allowances still rock the Senate. Yet minimum wages can barely take us home.

“But on the plus side the Petroleum Industry Bill that has been passed after 17 years may have calmed some frayed nerves.

‘’Their commitment to improving patronage of Made in Nigeria goods is quite commendable as this is only way we can grow our economy,’’ Abiere said.

‘He urged the legislators to shelve selfish interests and check massive importation of goods to grow the economy.

The post Nigerians give 8th National Assembly pass mark appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

