Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians Kick as Senate Proposes N5 Fuel Levy

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some Nigerians in Abuja on Friday flayed the Senate recommendation for a N5 fuel levy on every litre of petrol or diesel imported into the country. The respondents expressed their views in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. Speaking to NAN, Adebayo Ojo, a resident noted that the present recession called […]

The post Nigerians Kick as Senate Proposes N5 Fuel Levy appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.