Nigerian’s market best, profitable for investors – Ag President, Osinbajo

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

Nigeria is one of the most profitable places in the ECOWAS sub-region for business and investment, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has affirmed. Prof. Osinbajo spoke yesterday while meeting the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Mrs Retno L. P. Marsudi at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to the Senior Special Assistant to Acting President on Media […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

