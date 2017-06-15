Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari and the 2019 Debate – TheCable

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheCable

Buhari and the 2019 Debate
TheCable
Thanks to Speaker Yakubu Dogara, I was on the floor of the House of Representatives last Friday as guest speaker at a special session to mark the mid-term of the 18th National Assembly. I was invited to speak on “Image Perception of the Legislature: …
Ex-British lawmaker who believes Buhari is dead charges Nigerians to demand answers from FGNAIJ.COM
Nigerians newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Thursday morningDaily Post Nigeria
Politics 'President Buhari Still Missing In London, Nigerians Should Check Their Wardrobes' – Eric JoyceNigerian Bulletin
AllAfrica.com –Vanguard –Guardian (blog)
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.