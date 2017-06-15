Buhari and the 2019 Debate – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Buhari and the 2019 Debate
TheCable
Thanks to Speaker Yakubu Dogara, I was on the floor of the House of Representatives last Friday as guest speaker at a special session to mark the mid-term of the 18th National Assembly. I was invited to speak on “Image Perception of the Legislature: …
Ex-British lawmaker who believes Buhari is dead charges Nigerians to demand answers from FG
Nigerians newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Thursday morning
Politics 'President Buhari Still Missing In London, Nigerians Should Check Their Wardrobes' – Eric Joyce
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!