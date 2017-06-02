Nigerians react to Dammy Krane’s Arrest

We reported earlier that Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane was arrested in Miami for Grand Theft, Credit Card & Identity Theft. A lot of people have taken to social media to express their opinions on the issue including OAP Dotun. See screenshots below:

The post Nigerians react to Dammy Krane’s Arrest appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

