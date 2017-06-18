Nigerians visiting doctors to have Bill of Rights

The Consumer Protection Council, CPC, and the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, have commenced a process for the formulation of an acceptable guide to regulate interaction between patients and medical doctors in the country. The proposed guide, to be known as Patients’ Bill of Rights, will identify rights and privileges in a patient-care giver relationship for …

