Nigerians without prepaid meters should stop paying bills – NERC

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has ​stated that electricity consumers ​that were ​not provided with prepaid meters ​as at​ March 1 to stop paying electricity bills presented by Distribution Companies (DISCOs) on the basis of estimated billing methodology. The commission also ordered the DISCOs not to disconnect any such customer that refuses to pay the […]

Nigerians without prepaid meters should stop paying bills – NERC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

