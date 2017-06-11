Nigerians without prepaid meters should stop paying bills – NERC
Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that electricity consumers that were not provided with prepaid meters as at March 1 to stop paying electricity bills presented by Distribution Companies (DISCOs) on the basis of estimated billing methodology. The commission also ordered the DISCOs not to disconnect any such customer that refuses to pay the […]
