Nigeria’s daily FX turnover hits $80m, says FMDQ

Daily turnover on Nigeria’s new foreign exchange window for investors has reached eighty million dollars and the vast improvement is now encouraging players to bet on the convergence of rates that should bring in more investment in stocks and bonds. According to Bola Onadele, CEO of Lagos based FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, the high of…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria’s daily FX turnover hits $80m, says FMDQ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

