Nigeria’s debt hits N19trn as World Bank forecasts growth for developing countries

​Nigeria’s total indebtedness​​ to foreign and local creditors ​now stands at N19.16tn,​ according to latest figures by​ the Debt Management Office​, DMO. Figures show that the total debt ​was N12.06tn​ two months before ​President Muhammadu Buhari assumed power and this means that N7.1tn ​has been incurred under its tenure. S​pecifically, ​f​ederal ​government’s domestic debt ​is​ […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

