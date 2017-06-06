Nigeria’s debt rises by N7.1tn in two years – The Punch
Nigeria's debt rises by N7.1tn in two years
The nation's total indebtedness to foreign and local creditors now stands at N19.16tn, the Debt Management Office has said. This is N1.8tn increase from the N17.36tn recorded at the end of December 2016. As of March 31, 2015, the country's total debt …
