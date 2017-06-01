Nigeria’s Ekundayo to fight for vacant WBO intercontinental title

Boxing Promoter,Frank Warren, has announced that elite Nigerian boxer, Larry “The Natural” Ekundayo, will be fighting against Gary Corcoran, for the WBO Inter-continental welterweight title at the Copper Box Arena, London on July the 8th 2017.

Ekundayo (12-0) will fight against the highly ranked and much feared Corcoran, who has an impressive (16-1) record and who has recently campaigned at a higher weight division.

Should Ekundayo overcome this challenge he will be catapulted high into the WBO world rankings, with a world title shot in sight.

“The Natural” recently attracted major media attention in Nigeria, and across Africa, as world Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua, recorded a special message requesting that all Nigerians get behind Larry in his forthcoming title fight.

Speaking from London U.K, Ekundayo, who proudly wears the green and white of Nigeria into battle, said “I would really likely to thank my management team, MTK, for arranging this title shot and for Frank Warren for giving me an opportunity to showcase my skills in front of a global audience.”

Meanwhile, Larry, and fellow elite boxer, Olusegun Ajose, got the royal blessing from the Ooni of Ife with further promise of support, not only for the boxers but for all Nigerians in the Diaspora seeking to bring glory to their fatherland.

His Royal Majesty the Ooni of Ife had earlier urged all Nigerians in the UK and Europe to attend the boxing event to give maximum support to Larry in his forthcoming bout.

The post Nigeria’s Ekundayo to fight for vacant WBO intercontinental title appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

