Nigeria’s entrepreneurs should invest in agriculture not mansions – Dogara

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has ​advised ​the wealthy in Nigeria to invest resources in mechanised farming in Nigeria​. He said this w​ill generate revenue for the country and bring the needed foreign exchange to move the economy forward. Speaking when he visited Integrated Dairies Limited in Vom, Plateau State, Dogara […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

