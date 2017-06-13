Pages Navigation Menu

NIGERIA’S HIGH MATERNAL MORTALITY RATE

Maternal mortality described as death among women as a result of pregnancy-related cases, is one of the greatest health challenges facing Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation. Nigeria has unenviable distinction of having the second highest maternal mortality rate in the world today. Statistics paint an alarming figure of 111 Nigerian women dying daily as a […]

