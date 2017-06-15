Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Drops To 16.25% – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigeria's Inflation Rate Drops To 16.25%
However, data released today by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, fell to 16.25 percent. The data also shows that on a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.88 percent in …
Inflation rate drops from 17.24% to 16.25% – NBS
