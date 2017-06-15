Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to Lowest in a Year in May – Bloomberg

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Business


Bloomberg

Nigeria's Inflation Rate Falls to Lowest in a Year in May
Bloomberg
Nigeria's inflation rate fell for a fourth straight month in May, dropping to the lowest in a year. Inflation in Nigeria, which vies with South Africa as the continent's largest economy, slowed to 16.25 percent from 17.2 percent in April, the Abuja
