Nigeria’s labour productivity rises in Q4 of 2016 – NBS

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the country saw a rise in labour productivity in the fourth quarter of 2016, the highest levels since first quarter of 2015. The NBS said this in its Labour Productivity for Fourth Quarter of 2016 Report released on Thursday in Abuja. The bureau stated that while the overall level of productivity was high, there were several challenges that generally impacted on the output of labour, and indirectly on labour productivity, keeping it below optimal levels.

